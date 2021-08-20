Cuts to PUP for taxi drivers must be halted – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin this morning launched a position paper demanding that the government halt incoherent and ill-timed plans to cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The cuts are due to begin on September 7th, and Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, today said this move will impact negatively on taxi drivers.

Speaking today, the Meath East TD said;

“Taxi drivers continue to be overlooked by this government.

“Although taxis can operate, many rely heavily on the international tourism, nightlife and entertainment sectors for business, and because these industries remain stifled, taxi incomes are literally non-existent or, at best, remain much lower than normal.

“Despite this, the government is insisting on ploughing ahead with unfair cuts to the PUP in just over a fortnight.

“The cuts to the PUP and the plan to transition people from the PUP to Jobseekers on 7th September must be scrapped.

“These cuts are punishing people who cannot return to work and/or whose business remains unusually quiet due to the pandemic and its associated restrictions.

“This is now a matter of urgency. There must be certainty for workers such as taxi drivers about the future of the financial supports they will receive.

“The plans to transition people from the PUP to Jobseekers must be suspended. Instead, the continuation of PUP at current rates should be reviewed quarterly.

“The government cannot continue with these unfair and short-sighted cuts which will plunge thousands of workers into financial uncertainty.

“I am urging the government to do the right thing and halt these ill-timed and incoherent plans immediately.”

The paper is available to view online at this link