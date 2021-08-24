Sinn Féin launch survey of young workers - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking at the launch of Sinn Féin’s young workers' survey, party spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, said that decent pay, good terms and conditions, a right to collective bargaining, and workplace respect must be the cornerstone to the future of work in the state.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“I am proud to be launching a survey of young workers' experiences in the workplace. It is absolutely vital that all workers' rights are protected and young workers must be included in that.

"I am inviting all workers under the age of 30 to take part in my anonymous survey and share their experiences of work. I want to hear their stories about the reality of workers' rights and what more needs to be done to protect them.

"Throughout the Covid-19 crisis countless young workers reached out to Sinn Féin regarding a host of issues in relation to work and their rights.

“Many young workers lost their jobs, others saw their workplaces closed, some adapted to the world of remote work, others worked on the frontline, but a constant theme for young workers was the abuse of their rights as workers throughout the pandemic.

“In recent years we have seen an erosion of workers terms and conditions, the rise of precarious and insecure work, the explosion of poverty wage jobs, and the trampling of workers’ rights by rogue employers and managers.

“The Trade Union movement are working harder than ever to increase membership and represent their workers, but their work is constantly hamstrung by the failure of successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil led governments to legislate for collective bargaining and improve the conditions necessary for the Trade Union movement to organise.

“Now more than ever we need to strengthen the workers movement in this state, especially for young workers.

“The survey Sinn Féin is launching today seeks to capture the ‘real story’ for young workers, how the pandemic has affected them and their work, and what can be done to help young workers.

“I am asking that young workers under the age of 30 complete this five-minute online survey to help highlight the reality facing them. The results will be published next month.”