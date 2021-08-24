GP access and experiences survey a ‘big success’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has thanked the hundreds of people who shared their experiences and responded to his online GP survey.

Speaking as the survey enters its last week, the party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“It’s really important that patients can access their GP quickly, it can be vital to saving people’s lives and helping to cure people.

“GPs are often the first point of contact for people when feeling unwell and like the rest of the health service, they are under severe pressure and have lengthy waiting lists.

“Following a huge volume of calls and queries in my office, I launched an online survey to give people an opportunity to share their experiences on accessing GP services.

“Hundreds of people have now responded to that survey with their views and experiences of GP services.

“The survey will remain live until 30 August and I encourage everyone to log on, take the survey and share their experiences.”