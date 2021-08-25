There can be no repeat of masked loyalist intimidation - Gildernew

Michelle Gildernew said:

“The masked men patrolling through Dungannon Park is nothing short of intimidation and an attempt to mark territory.

“Pictures of this was shared on social media with racist captioning and I would condemn this outright. There can no absolutely no place for racism, xenophobia or any form of discrimination in our society.

“I would appeal for calm and call on those in positions of influence in political unionism to demonstrate measured and responsible leadership before someone is killed or seriously injured by loyalist criminal gangs and the PSNI must do all its power to ensure there is no repeat of this intimidation.”