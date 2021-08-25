Residents take legal action over odour at landfill site – Baker

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has said it’s regrettable that residents have been forced to go to the courts over the foul odour at a landfill site in Mullaghglass.

Councillor Baker was speaking after residents began legal action against Belfast City Council.

Councillor Danny Baker said:

“The lives of residents near the landfill site at Mullaghglass have been plagued by a seriously bad odour for too long with a serious lack of action from any statutory agency.

“Residents shouldn’t have to go to the courts to ensure they have clean air.

“We have said now for a long time, along with residents, that this site should be closed, and a proper investigation put in place to establish the cause of the problem and stop it.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the right of local residents to live in a clean environment and to enjoy good air quality.”