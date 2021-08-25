Sky-high uniform costs pushing families to breaking point - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the huge costs of school uniforms are pushing many household budgets to ‘breaking point’ and called on the Education Minister to intervene to fix the crisis.

Speaking after ‘ParentKinds’ published findings of a survey on uniform costs, the West Tyrone MLA said:

“This important report is further evidence that the costs of school uniforms are simply too high and place a huge burden on parents and families sending their children to school.

“A staggering 94% of families expressed their concerns at the cost of uniforms with the findings also revealing that families are spending almost £380 on a post-primary uniform, PE kit and shoes.

“This is excessive at any time, but even more so in the context of a global pandemic which has cut people’s incomes. These costs are putting huge pressure on struggling families.

“It’s time for the Education Minister to intervene. Uniform policy should be regulated by the Department to ensure fairness for parents and families.

“The uniform grant provides some support to eligible low-income families, but it is clear from these findings, that this support doesn’t go far enough.

“We need a clear plan from the Education Minister to drive down costs and lift this massive burden off the backs of parents and families.”