Sinn Féin launch proposals for fairer funding of sports facilities – Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has today launched the party’s proposals to ensure fairer funding of sports facilities to invest in future generations of Irish sports stars.

Speaking today at the launch, Teachta Andrews said:

“I am proud to be launching this policy document today, setting out how the future of Irish sport can be improved through fairer funding processes for sports facilities.

“This summer, we have all seen Irish sport excel at the Olympics and Paralympics. Our sports stars have made us all proud and have inspired new generations to take up sport. There is a real buzz in the sector and a great sense of what can be achieved.

“I believe that in order to ensure the sector can reach its full potential, we must have fairer funding in place to deliver sustainable and appropriate levels of funding. This is particularly important when it comes to delivering facilities.

“I’m launching this policy document today because I want to ensure that sporting and recreational facilities are delivered into communities in a way which is fairer, more targeted and more efficient.

“Too often, the clubs which are bigger, more affluent and more established have a major advantage over smaller, new clubs. Fairer processes would ensure that an audit is done on facilities and then based on need and demand, resources would be allocated.

“This framework is already in place in countries across Europe and is already the norm in the North.

“I am calling on the government to look at my proposals and engage with them, in order to deliver these important changes.

“In Ireland, we are rightly proud of our country’s many sporting successes and the talented champions and sports stars we have. In order to build on the existing successes, we should ensure everyone gets a fair chance and a fair opportunity to reach their full potential. Fair funding for sports achieves that.”

Sinn Féin's Strategy For Sports Facilities is available to view at this link