Gildernew welcomes progress of Urology Services Public Inquiry

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the establishment of Terms of Reference and the appointment of expert personnel to the Urology Services Public Inquiry.

The Chair of the Health Committee said:

“Today the Health Minister established the Terms of Reference and the appointment of expert personnel to the Urology Services Public Inquiry.

“We will examine the Terms of Reference as it is important that lessons are learned and used to transform the health service into a system that patients can trust and rely on to care for them appropriately.

“The scandal surrounding Urology Services devastated the lives of many people who trusted the health system to care for them or their loved ones.

“It’s vital that the Public Inquiry helps restore public confidence in our healthcare system in order for the Department of Health to rebuild trust for the future.”