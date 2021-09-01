ESRI bulletin highlights need for quality public green spaces – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East, Darren O’Rourke, today responded to research published by the ESRI which shows not only that the availability of public green space is important, but also that these areas need to be of high quality to be perceived as being adequate by local residents.

Speaking today Teachta O’Rourke said;

“This research bulletin from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) is very welcome as it puts a focus not just on the need for more green spaces in urban areas, but also on the need for these spaces to be of good quality.

“The ESRI’s research shows that cleanliness, safety and wider service provision are all taken into account by the public when considering the adequacy of their local green spaces.

“Litter control, public toilets, dog waste bins and public lighting all feed into this and need to be incorporated into new and existing public parks.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for more green spaces across County Meath, particularly in urban and growing communities like Ashbourne, Ratoath, Stamullen and Dunshaughlin.

“Incorporating green and blue areas into our communities can deliver significant benefits in terms of health, exercise, well-being, socialisation, pollution, and mitigating environmental damage.

“Over the next few years, tens of thousands of new homes need to be built to meet demand, and it is essential green spaces are designed and incorporated as part of these developments.

“Public green spaces are an essential part of turning new housing developments into sustainable communities.

“In a recent policy paper produced by Meath Sinn Féin, we also proposed that the development of green and blue spaces should be put on an elevated footing in County and Regional Development Plans.

We also believe funding should be ring-fenced from development levies for their delivery, and a dedicated 'Public Green and Blue Space Fund’ should be established by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to support local authorities.”

Note to editor:

Click here to view the ESRI bulletin.