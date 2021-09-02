North falling behind Scotland on 4-day week pilot - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called again on the Economy Minister to conduct a pilot scheme to assess the benefits of offering workers a four-day week.

This call comes on the back of the Scottish Government's announcement that they will trial a four-day week pilot scheme for employers and workers.

The party’s spokesperson on workers’ rights and employment said:

"The announcement by the Scottish government that they will conduct a pilot scheme on a four-day week follows the lead of the government in the south and countries like Iceland and New Zealand which have found that a four-day week can increase productivity and deliver a better work life balance.

“For the past few months, I have written to three successive Economy Ministers on this issue and asked each of them to conduct a pilot scheme on a four-day week so that employers and workers can assess if it fits their needs.

“To date each Economy Minister has refused this request.

“With Scotland now being the latest country to undertake this pilot scheme, I am again calling on the Economy Minister not to let the north fall behind on this issue and to establish a pilot scheme on a four-day week for workers."