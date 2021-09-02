Sheehan welcomes £21m investment in special schools
Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed a £21m investment in the provision of education for special schools.
The party’s education spokesperson said:
“I welcome the announcement of £21m investment in the provision of education for special schools.
“17 special schools will benefit directly from the funding which will help provide additional classes as well as the recruitment of additional teachers and classroom assistants.
"This funding announcement will help allow our schools to continue to provide first-class education and learning to children and young people."