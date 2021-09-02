'Housing for All' is a rehash of the same failed policies of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the government's much-delayed housing plan, saying it is "more of the same failed Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael housing policy, which caused the housing crisis in the first place".

The Dublin Mid-West TD said that this plan will "make the housing crisis worse, particularly in the next few years".

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has finally published his housing plan.

“Unfortunately, it is a huge disappointment for the thousands of ordinary people struggling to rent and buy at the moment.

"This is not housing for all - it is more of the same failed Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil housing policy that created this crisis in the first place.

“It is clear that there will be little, if any, increase in direct capital investment by Government in social and affordable homes between now and 2025. This means rents and house prices will continue to rise, and supply will continue to lag behind demand.

“There is nothing in this plan to tackle rising rents, however there is plenty for developers including the controversial shared equity loan scheme, which will inflate house prices further.

“This plan is just another 'Rebuilding Ireland' under a different name.

“The target of 33,000 new homes by 2025 includes just 10,000 social homes, 2,000 affordable purchase homes and 2,000 cost rental homes. This means that social and affordable housing delivery in 2022, 2023 and 2024 will be broadly what was in the pipeline before his plan was produced.

“In fact, the 90,000 new social homes promised by 2030 are 10,000 fewer that what was promised under Rebuilding Ireland and the National Development Plan.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to ensure the delivery of at least 20,000 social, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes a year through new-build, acquisition and refurbishment of vacant and derelict stock.

“We also need to ban rent increases for three years and reduce rents with a refundable tax credit, putting a months rent back in every renters pocket.

"We also need stronger legal protections to prevent renters being evicted into homelessness.

“We need a dramatic increase in the number of housing first tenancies, to at least 500 per year, to tackle long term homelessness, and we need a date for a referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the constitution should be set for 2022.

“This plan is a huge missed opportunity and the reality is it will do very little to help those currently struggling to rent or buy.

"It is clear that in the battle between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which delayed the launch of today's plan by over a month, Fine Gael has won and housing policy is still being dictated by Leo Varadkar’s party.”