McDonald expresses condolences at death of Pat Hume

Uachtarán Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald has expressed condolences at the passing of Pat Hume.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pat Hume today and I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends.

“A retired teacher, Pat Hume was on the frontline of Irish politics alongside her husband, the late John Hume, from the days of the Civil Rights movement to the peace process and as a community activist in her own right.

“Following John’s sad passing last year, Pat was central to establishing the John Hume Foundation to continue his work promoting peace and reconciliation.

“I want to recognise and place on record my respect for the very important role played by Pat Hume to bring about the peace process and the courage, generosity and risks taken by both herself and John to achieve peace in Ireland.

“She will be sadly missed by her children, extended family and friends, colleagues and the people of Derry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”