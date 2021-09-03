Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD congratulates Leaving Cert students on results day

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has congratulated Leaving Cert students on results day.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“Comhghairdeas libh to all Leaving Cert and LCA students receiving their results today.

“It has been an incredibly difficult two years for Leaving Cert students, but you have got through this period with great dignity, great resolve and great determination.

“It was the voice of the students, which we in Sinn Féin and many others were glad to support alongside others, that forced the Department of Education to sit up, take notice, listen, and deliver a historic choice for the first time even between accredited grades and a written exam.

“I hope that students get the results they are hoping for this morning, results that they have worked very hard for.

“However, if that is not the case, now more than ever there are many routes to get to where you want to be, many different ways to achieve your dream.

“Today, far from being the end of the road, is only the beginning of your journeys.

“Whatever the results it is an achievement in and of itself to have completed these exams against this background. All students deserve congratulations and respect.

“It is clear that the significant grade inflation that has been reported will cause ramifications for students who sat the Leaving Cert in previous years and their CAO opportunities.

“We highlighted this to Minister Harris at an early stage and met with him to provide solutions that would protect these students and their rights to equal access to higher education.

“These students have equally had no control over the pandemic, but it is they who will be badly impacted if the work has not been put in to safeguard their futures.

“I hope these solutions have been put in place. It is clear that this will need to be resolved for all legacy students in the future as well, not only this year but next year and the year after.

“We have been happy to work constructively with the Ministers on this but I hope they have taken due warning from ourselves and others on it, and have identified actions to assist these students. Solutions are possible.”