Eoin Ó Broin TD publishes Bill to remove affordable housing exemption for Part V

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has today published a Bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before 31st July 2026.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Part V changes introduced though the Affordable Housing Act is a way for local authorities to now obtain 20% of land zoned in a housing development, to deliver of social and affordable housing.

“The increase from 10% to 20% is a measure that has been supported by all political parties and none and was a long time in the pipeline.

“However, the Part V affordable housing exemptions outlined in Housing for All and contained in the Affordable Housing Act 2021 will allow developers and investors who purchased land between September 2015 and July 2021 and who seek planning permission before 31st July 2026 to continue to benefit from the 10% requirement.

“This will result in the loss of thousands of affordable homes across the state, including in sites like Poolbeg in Dublin City and Clonburris in my own constituency.

“There is a desperate need for affordable homes now. Protecting developers and investors from the 10% increase in Part V requirements is the latest in a long line of concessions, which include the delayed banning of co-living and the stamp duty exemption for long term leases and apartments.

“The government use of the guillotine and its tendency to slip in technical amendments to complex planning legislation without allowing adequate time for scrutiny and debate has resulted in bad legislation being rushed through the Oireachtas.

“At the time the Bill was being rammed through I cautioned the government against this approach and raised concerns about the amendments, while also requesting a briefing from the Minister. Unfortunately, none was forthcoming.

“The Bill I am introducing today is a simple piece of legislation, which removes this exemption to developers.

“Without this change being made to the Affordable Housing Act, the government capitulation to developers and investors has effectively rendered the Part V increase to 20% meaningless as it will not start to appear until after 2026.

“Five years is a long time to wait for those who have already been struggling for years to access affordable housing and this is another example of bad policy from a government who clearly doesn’t understand the urgent level of housing need out there.”

The Bill is available to view at this link