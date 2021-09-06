Assembly should be recalled on Covid19 guidance for schools - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called for the Assembly to be recalled over the lack of clear Covid 19 guidance for schools amid a growing number of pupil absences due to positive cases.

The West Belfast MLA and party Education spokesperson said:

“Principals and school staff have been highlighting the lack of clear guidance for schools amid rising positive Covid 19 cases in our classrooms.

“The Education Minister needs to give clear guidance and put in place the necessary resources to support our school staff in keeping schools open.

“I have initiated a recall petition to ensure that the Education Minister comes to the Assembly and sets out exactly what the Department of Education will do to support schools.

“Schools have been clear on the need for department staff to help with contact tracing and better access to the Covid 19 helplines.

“Keeping our schools open and ensuring the safety of pupils and staff must be a priority.”