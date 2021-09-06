Finucane accompanies victims to Downing Street in amnesty protest

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has accompanied victims of the conflict and their families to Downing Street this afternoon in protest against British Government amnesty proposals.

The North Belfast MP said:

"This afternoon I joined with victims of the conflict and their families who have taken their campaign against amnesty proposals to the heart of the British establishment at Downing Street.

"They have handed in a letter addressed to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, outlining their complete opposition to his government’s ludicrous proposals on legacy.

"Signatories of the letter opposing the amnesty represent a diverse range of victims, from right across the community.

"Their demands are very modest; they want access to truth and justice for their loved ones.

"These British Government proposals are designed with one clear objective in mind, to put their state forces above the rule of law and to block families from taking legacy cases to the courts.

"This is in clear breach of the British Governments international human rights obligations.

"Many families have suffered terrible losses at the hands of the British state, both directly through their state forces and surrogates in death squads.

"The very least that victims and their families deserve, many of whom have campaigned for more than 50 years, is access to truth and justice.

"It is time for the British Government to stop insulting victims and their families and to fully implement the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in December 2014 in a human rights compliant manner.”