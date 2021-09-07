Ballyduff National School cannot lose staff member - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has called on the Minister for Education to assure the people of Ballyduff that they will not lose a valuable member of teaching staff for 2021/2022.

Teachta Daly said:

“Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Barry and myself have been hearing from residents of the Ballyduff area who are asking for help in securing teaching staff for the upcoming year.

“Due to a small deficit of only 2 pupils, Ballyduff National School is at risk of losing one of its teachers which will likely have negative effects on the students and the community.

“Until 2015, Ballyduff was a designated DEIS school which resulted in additional supports, however these supports were withdrawn due to cutbacks.

"There is concern now that the loss of a teacher will limit the growth and development of these students in an area that is already struggling economically.

“There are a number of vacant properties in the Ballyduff area. If these houses were filled, then it is very likely school registration would increase and the National School would not face this loss of staff.

“I am calling on the Minister for Education to look at the positive results achieved with the right resources from this school in the past, and to assure this community that they will not lose a teacher. This action would limit students’ future potential.

“I am also calling on Kerry County Council to urgently review its vacant housing in the Ballyduff area and ensure that as much as possible is done to ensure that these properties are filled.”