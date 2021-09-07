Archibald welcomes extension of emergency protection for commercial tenants

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the extension of the emergency protection for business tenants having difficulty paying rent on commercial leases as a result of the pandemic until March 2022.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The Finance Minister Conor Murphy has extended the protection for commercial tenants unable to rent on premises until the end of March 2022.

“This will help businesses as they recover from the impact of COVID-19 and will help protect jobs and support businesses to secure the livelihood of workers and their families.

“The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for certain sectors in particular and this support ahead of their reopening is critical to their survival.”