Sinn Féin launch legislation to ban credit card usage for gambling

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has today launched legislation that would see the use of credit cards banned in online and in-shop betting.

Teachta Gould said:

“I am really proud to launch this legislation that would see credit cards banned in online and in-shop betting.

“Protecting vulnerable people has to be at the fore of gambling regulation. While the government still haven’t published a Gambling Control Bill, Sinn Féin are committed to bringing forward credible protections that will help to protect vulnerable people.

“Last month, I published a comprehensive 26 county gambling strategy. Today’s legislation is the first step in making that policy a reality.

“While Fine Gael have left legislation gathering dust since 2013, Sinn Féin are taking positive steps forward to finally regulate gambling and protect those at risk of, or in active, addiction.

“A ban on credit cards is a no-brainer. It has been recognised by the industry themselves that this needs to happen with the National Lottery taking steps to introduce a ban and bookmakers bringing forward a ban during live sports.

“We need to make sure that those in the throes of addiction aren’t gambling with money they don’t have and can’t afford.

“For too long now, the attitude from various governments to gambling regulation has been a shrug of the shoulders.

“I am calling on all parties, and independents, to support this legislation and ensure that we see true protection for the most vulnerable in our society.”

The Bill is available to view at this link