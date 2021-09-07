‘Vocational Qualification arrangements must be sustainable’ - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has urged the Economy Minister to engage with students and staff to ensure that the return of vocational exams and assessment is sustainable and gives certainty to students and staff in the year ahead.

The party's spokesperson on Higher and Further Education said:

"The resumption of onsite teaching as well as vocational exams and assessments will be welcomed by students and staff as a return to normality.

"While we all want to see this continue throughout the academic year, today I asked the Economy Minister to ensure that contingency measures are put in place for students and staff in the event of a public health situation over the course of the year.

"We have seen in the past year that the over reliance on English based awarding bodies has meant that their guidance arrangements have suited the health regulations in England and not those in the north much to the detriment of students and staff.

"The Economy Minister must not repeat the mistakes of his predecessors by ensuring that vocational arrangements are sustainable, and that students and staff are not blindsided by any potential changes based on public health advice."