Kimmins seeks reinstatement of Newry-Dublin bus services

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has told the Assembly’s Infrastructure committee that hourly bus services from Newry to Dublin should be reinstated.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“In 2019 there was an hourly bus service from Newry to Dublin and Dublin Airport.

“Currently, Translink's 2021-2022 timetable only has services from Newry to Dublin every two hours after 9.40. Meanwhile Banbridge still has an hourly service to Dublin.

“While I appreciate that Covid has led to some changes, Newry deserves its hourly service reinstated.

“I have been contacted by people who depend on this service for their work and who have been badly affected by this reduction so I have raised this issue at the infrastructure committee today and will further engage with Translink in the time ahead.

“If we are serious about encouraging people to take up buses and trains, we need a public transport system that is up to the task."