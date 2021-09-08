Fast-track registration process needed for Irish teachers - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said there should be no delays in registering teachers from the south to teach in Irish medium schools in the north.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Registration for teachers from the South working in Irish Medium schools in the north must be fast-tracked.

“Delays to the process are unacceptable and are a direct consequence of Brexit given that the deadline has soared from six weeks to six months.

“I raised this issue with the Department of Education at the committee today and the need for seamless working across the island to ensure the best access to education for our children.”