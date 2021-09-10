Fair allowance for student nurses and midwives must be delivered before budget - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that the Minister for Health must act ahead of the budget to deliver a permanent settlement for a fair allowance for student nurses and midwives.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"It has been 8 months since the Dáil passed the Sinn Féin motion in support of student nurses, midwives, radiographers and others in their campaign for a fair allowance.

"This has not been delivered despite universities starting back this month.

"We called for the new allowance scheme to be in place before term recommenced. There has been time to do this.

"The Minister should not delay any longer and must act before the budget to deliver this long-awaited change for the students, who are so essential to keeping our hospitals running.

"They are the backbone of the workforce of the future.

"If we want to retain their skills to practice in this state, we must treat healthcare workers with respect.

"That means fair pay for fair hours, for both students and fully qualified staff."