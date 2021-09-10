John Brady TD offers condolences to the injured and bereaved of 9/11

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, offered condolences to all those bereaved and injured during the attacks that took place on 9/11 twenty years ago tomorrow.

Teachta Brady said:

“On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, as we remember all of those that were killed, I wish to offer my condolences, and that of the Sinn Féin party to all of those bereaved and injured.

"The magnitude and impact of the attacks were such that we can still recall twenty years later in vivid detail the immediate aftermath, and in particular the heroism and bravery of the first responders who rushed into the burning buildings in an attempt to rescue survivors.

"The United States, and New York in particular was a haven for generations of Irish people who dreamed of a better life. And among the names of those who perished on the day were those of many Irish, particularly amongst the emergency services.

"We remember them all this weekend.”