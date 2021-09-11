Michelle O'Neill commends Tyrone GAA on All-Ireland victory
Sinn Féin MLA and Joint Head of Government Michelle O'Neill has commended Tyrone GAA on winning the All-Ireland title.The Mid-Ulster MLA said:"I want to congratulate the Tyrone Seniors on winning the All-Ireland title and bringing the Sam Maguire back to our county after 13 years."In a time of uncertainty they have given the people great hope, and their success this evening has brought huge joy to Tyrone fans at home and across the world. "I am immensely proud of all the players, management and those who have played a part in this incredible result. "Commiserations to Mayo who battled with grit and determination throughout the game, but it was the Red Hands’ year and I hope the start of many more to come."