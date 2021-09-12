Workforce planning needed to take pressure off staff – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said proper workforce planning is needed to relieve the pressure from staff in our hospitals.

Speaking after the Belfast Trust put out an urgent call for extra nursing staff, the North Belfast MLA said:

“The Belfast Trust have today launched an urgent call for extra nursing staff to help with the care of patients.

“This is because of rising demands on staff who are already under severe pressure. They are expected to deal with every crisis and need a break.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the Health Minister failed to bring forward legislation for proper workforce planning and safe staffing and as a result we have arrived at this point.

“The health service needs proper support from the Department of Health and key to that is proper workforce planning to ensure staff are not burnt out.”