DUP Economy Minister needs to get £100 Voucher Scheme open - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has slammed the DUP economy minister for his continued failure to get the High Street Voucher Scheme up and running.

The party’s economy spokesperson and chair of the economy committee said:

“This £100 scheme has been talked about for a year now and three consecutive DUP ministers have so far failed to get the High Street Voucher Scheme up and running.

“This scheme is about putting money into people’s pockets. It’s about injecting money into our hard-pressed high streets in order to support our local economy and to support local businesses to recover, protect jobs, and workers and families’ livelihoods.

“The talking needs to stop and it’s time for the DUP Economy Minister to act and get this scheme open to the public."