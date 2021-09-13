‘Talk is cheap, time to open the High Street Voucher scheme’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there can be no more delays in getting applications for the High Street Voucher scheme open and money into people’s pockets.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“It’s welcome that the DUP Economy Minister has been forced, by public pressure, to announce tomorrow a date for the opening of applications to the High Street Voucher scheme.

“This scheme has been sitting on the desk of three DUP economy ministers for over a year while they sat on their hands.

“I now hope there is no further delay in getting this £100 into people’s pockets to protect jobs and give workers, families and local businesses a boost after a tough 18 months.

“Talk is clearly cheap for this DUP minister, what we need to see now is this scheme up and running.”