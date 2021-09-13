O'Neill raises proposed amnesty with EU Human Rights Commissioner

Sinn Féin MLA Michelle O'Neill has written to the EU Commissioner for Human Rights raising serious concerns around British Government proposals for an amnesty for British state forces.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"The British Government proposals for an amnesty are a cynical and duplicitous attempt to put its state forces beyond the reach of the law and demonstrates a complete disregard of political agreements, international obligations and the human rights of victims.

"These proposals are in clear breach of the Stormont House and New Decade New Approach agreements, which the British Government signed.

"The British Government have callously disregarded the views of victims and their families who opposed an amnesty in a recent consultation on legacy.

"There is unambiguous and unanimous opposition to the British Government amnesty proposals which go even further than the policies of serial human rights abuser and Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet.

"It has been rejected by all locally elected parties in the Assembly, the Irish Government, members of the US congress, UN experts and human rights organisations.

"I have written to EU Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, raising serious concerns around these proposals and urging the EU to fulfil their international obligation to uphold, protect and safeguard human rights by directly challenging the British Government.

"It is long overdue that the British Government stop holding victims and their families in complete contempt and honour the commitments contained in the Stormont House and New Decade New Approach agreements."