Ó Broin writes to Ceann Comhairle seeking Dáil debate on IHREC Report on housing

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has today written to the Ceann Comhairle requesting that Dáil time be set aside to debate an important report by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) published today.

The report highlights the disadvantage experienced by young people, migrants, people with disabilities, Travellers, and others in the Irish housing system.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The 'Monitoring Adequate Housing in Ireland', published today by the IHREC and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) highlights the stark inequalities faced by too many within in our society in terms of housing.

“The report examines the right to adequate housing in this State through the lens of the definition of adequate housing, set out in the International Convention on Economic and Social Rights.

“This report is important, and it adds to the growing body of work indicating that this State has serious deficits when it comes to the provision of adequate housing for many of its citizens.

“The statistics cited in the report are stark. Lone parents, migrants, people with disabilities, Travellers, those experiencing homelessness and younger people all struggle to source and maintain adequate housing.

“This cohort are at particular risk due to lower levels of homeownership and they are dependent on an expensive rental market to meet their housing needs.

“This report serves to remind us all that our housing system is dysfunctional. Until the government commits to ramping up capital investment in social and genuinely affordable homes, the most vulnerable in our society will continue to struggle.

“This report cannot just sit on shelf. That is why I have requested that the Dáil Business Committee looks at allocating speaking time this month for us to debate its findings."