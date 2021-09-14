“EU must do more to protect rights of LGBTIQ+ families” - Chris MacManus MEP

“The EU must ensure that LGBTIQ+ people and their families are able to fully enjoy their rights as EU citizens, without any discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics” said Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus. He was speaking after a European Parliament vote on protecting the rights of rainbow families (families with one or more LGBTIQ parent) in the EU. The parliamentary resolution, calling for better legal protection and recognition of rainbow families, was passed with a large majority on 14th September.

The Sinn Féin MEP highlighted discrimination still often suffered by many throughout the union. “While the EU has often been an important actor in the defence of LGBTIQ+ rights, LGBTIQ+ people still face discrimination across the Union, and in some Member States this discrimination is increasing. Freedom of movement is a basic right of EU citizens and all Member States must ensure that LGBTIQ+ people and their families have full and equal access to this right. All EU citizens have the right to travel, live and work in any of the 27 Member States along with their families. However, some Member States do not recognise same-sex marriages and family arrangements that are legal in other states. Many EU citizens have sent petitions to the European Parliament detailing their personal experiences with this discrimination and calling for action from the EU.”

“In response, the Parliament’s resolution calls on the European Commission and all EU Member States to ensure the legal recognition of rainbow families, including recognition of the legal gender of transgender parents. It states that Member States should recognise the adults mentioned on a child’s birth cert as that child’s parents, regardless of their sex, gender identity or marital status, and calls on the Commission to propose EU legislation accordingly.”

“These steps are critical for ensuring that LGBTIQ+ people and their families can fully enjoy the rights available to every EU citizen, without fearing discrimination or barriers,” said MacManus. “I was happy to vote in favour of this resolution and repeat its call for Member States to give full legal recognition to rainbow families and their rights to freedom of movement.” ENDS