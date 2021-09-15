‘DUP panic and recklessness costing communities a billion’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said that €1 billion in EU Peace Plus funding is being put at risk as a result of the DUP’s boycott of North-South bodies.

Speaking after raising the issue at the Executive Office Committee, the West Belfast MLA said:

“There is €1 billion of EU Peace Plus funding waiting to be signed off by the Executive and the North-South Ministerial Council to support jobs, communities and major projects across the north.

“This funding could be put at risk as a result of the DUP’s boycott of North-South bodies and reckless threat to pull down the Assembly and Executive.

“Not only are they blocking businesses and manufacturers from creating jobs and opportunities from the Protocol, they could now cost local communities €1 billion of vital funding.

“Jeffrey Donaldson and his party championed a hard Brexit along with the Tories regardless of its consequences for jobs, for workers, business and local communities.

“We need urgent clarity on what impact this will have on the delivery of this much-needed funding and the impact it will have on communities.”