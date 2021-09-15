Ó Donnghaile welcomes news Irish citizens in north can apply for Digital Covid Certificate

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed news that Irish citizens in the north will finally be able to apply for the Digital Covid Certificate.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“Today’s news that Irish citizens who have received Covid-19 vaccinations in the North will be able to avail of the Digital Covid Certificate through an online portal which is set to go online soon is very welcome.

“I had been raising the importance of resolving this matter directly with Minister Donnelly before the summer recess.

“I look forward to the online portal to apply opening in the coming days so that people can avail of this service.”