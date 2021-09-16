DUP economy minister needs to stop letting ideology get in way of economic opportunity - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP economy minister needs to stop letting ideology get in the way of economic opportunity.

The East Derry MLA and party economy spokesperson said:

"Yesterday the DUP economy minister addressed a business and innovation showcase event for businesses in the north in London; the elephant in the room that the DUP do not want to talk about is the opportunity presented by our special status under the protocol.

"Our continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market is a unique advantage this region has for exporters.

"The DUP economy minister and his department's agencies should be highlighting this at every opportunity and developing a strategy to promote it.

"Instead we have a short-sighted and insular approach from the DUP, more interested in their own poor opinion polling.

"The DUP should be working with other parties, the British government and EU to find practical solutions to the issues with the implementation of the protocol, to provide the stability and certainty that businesses want and need to thrive.

“It is simply not good enough for any economy minister to let ideology get in the way of economic opportunities and ignore the advantages for businesses because it doesn't fit their political narrative.

“It is time for a change of approach from the DUP in the economy department to build on the potential that exists under the new trading arrangements, to support businesses to respond, and to create jobs and investment opportunities.”