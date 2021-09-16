British armed forces cannot be placed above the rule of law - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said British armed forces cannot be placed above the rule of law and accountability.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Amnesty International made a submission to the United Nations stating that the British government's amnesty proposals are ‘an utter betrayal of victims and must not become law’, we agree with this.

“The British government’s proposals will give an amnesty to British soldiers who killed Irish civilians and shut down victims’ and families’ access to the courts.

“British armed forces cannot be placed above the rule of law and accountability.

“Victims of the conflict and their families cannot be denied access to the courts in pursuit of truth and justice.

"There is no support for the British government’s proposals on the island of Ireland.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for the implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner.”