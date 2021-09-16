Sinn Féin write to health minister over need to support under pressure staff

Sinn Féin representatives in Belfast have written to the Health Minister calling on him to ensure that the support needed to help health workers cope with severe pressures is put in place.

Paul Maskey MP said:

“Health and social workers in the Belfast Trust area are under severe pressure due to the rising demands on the health service and they need to be supported.

“Staff have today informed us that while more beds are due to open, they have serious concerns about the number of staff available to support them.

“It’s our understanding that more surgeries have been cancelled over recent days with even more pressures expected over the winter period.

“We are calling on Health Minister Robin Swann to meet with the Belfast Trust and trade unions and to ensure that the support and resources needed to help staff cope with the pressures they are facing now and in the future, are put in place.

The letter sent to Robin Swann was signed by Paul Maskey MP, John Finucane MP, Carál Ní Chuilín MLA, Gerry Kelly MLA, Órlaithí Flynn MLA, Pat Sheehan MLA and Fra McCann MLA