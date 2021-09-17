Sheehan meets school principals and teachers

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Pat Sheehan has met with principals and school staff to discuss the safety of staff and pupils since the reopening of schools.

He has called for the urgent implementation of a fit for purpose track and trace system that will ensure that our schools remain safe for staff, pupils and families.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I organised a meeting with over 40 school principals and teachers to listen directly to their concerns and real-lived experiences following the recent reopening of schools.

“It is clear that staff and pupils are now carrying the burden of the failure of the DUP Education Minister to properly plan and prepare for the return to schools.

“School staff are understandably fearful for their own safety and frustrated that the DUP Education Minister has not listened to their concerns.

“I have pledged to the staff that I will make their voice heard in upcoming meetings with the Education Minister.

“As a priority, we need a fit for purpose track and trace system that will ensure that our schools remain safe for staff, pupils and families.

“The PHA’s definition of a close contact and the very significant consequences that this is having for the safety of our young people, teachers and families must also be revisited and addressed.

“I have requested an urgent recall of the Education Committee to bring in the DUP Education Minister, the Public Health Agency and trade union representatives to find a solution.”