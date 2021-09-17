Maynooth students scrambling to find accommodation - Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North Réada Cronin has said that there are still students scrambling to find accommodation in Maynooth even with the new term upon them.

She said the crisis in student accommodation in Maynooth, and across the state, is a microcosm of the deepening crisis in housing generally.

Teachta Cronin said:

“Obviously, there is not enough accommodation offered, with reports now of some students worried that they might have to defer their places if a suitable and affordable spot to live cannot be found.

“It is soul-destroying for them and their families. It is not enough for the market to be deciding students’ housing, now it is also deciding their education.

“These are young people who seriously curtailed their lives for the sake of public health and with very little thanks. They have already had two extremely stressful academic years due to Covid-19, and accommodation should not be a barrier to them at this stage.

“I know that parents are equally stressed, seeing all their children have gone through to get to college. What should be a time of pride and excitement is one of stress and worry.

“I will be raising with Minister Harris the absence of appropriate accommodation for our talented students in Maynooth. There are also people locally who might consider taking a student into digs, who might not have thought of it before.

“Our students are important to us in Maynooth, many opting to stay on or to return to rear their own families. They are our own people no matter where they come from.

“The government and its subservience to the market have failed them. This is the time now for the whole community to pull together around them.”