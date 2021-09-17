Government must urgently act on leave for parents at home with self-isolating schoolchildren - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has called on the Tánaiste to urgently act to provide paid leave for parents who must stay at home with a child who is self-isolating.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“In the last few days, I have received lots of calls from parents of children who have been directed to self-isolate.

“These parents are not close contacts themselves, but must stay at home to mind a self-isolating child. Accordingly, they cannot qualify for enhanced illness benefits nor are they eligible for the PUP.

“Some will have employers that are reasonable and will work with them, but many are in very difficult situations, particularly those on low and middle incomes and in insecure employment.

“Frankly, it is absurd that we are this far into the pandemic and no action has been taken here.

“The Government must urgently act to provide paid leave for these parents where their children are self-isolating and must stay home from school.

“Sinn Féin has been raising this for over a year now, but there has been very little movement in this area. It is not good enough. Parents need clarity and they need it now.”