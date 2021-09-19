Finucane extends condolences to the family of Anto Finnegan

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has extended condolences to the family of former Antrim captain and MND campaigner Anto Finnegan.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The Finnegan family have lost an outstanding father and husband, and the GAA community has lost a true stalwart of our games.

“Anto Finnegan was strength and courage personified, throughout his battle with MND he refused to let the illness get him down and put his efforts into setting up deterMND.

“Through deterMND, Anto in conjunction with the local community organised a countless number of awareness raising events around Motor Neurone Disease.

“I had the pleasure of playing both with Anto for Antrim and against him at club level, he was an exceptional player that always brought the very best out of those around him.

“Anto is an inspiration who’s legacy will live on.

“My thoughts are with the Finnegan family at this very difficult time.