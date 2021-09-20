McCann to progress ban on hospital car park charges

New legislation to abolish hospital car parking charges will ease the burden on staff and visitors, Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann had said.

The West Belfast MLA is currently taking the bill to abolish charges through the Assembly where he expects to receive cross-party backing.

He said: "Hospital car parking charges have always been an unfair tax on workers.

"They also create a health inequality for rural patients, workers and visitors to hospitals who have little to no access to reliable public transport services.

"My bill to abolish all hospital car-parking charges is making its way through the assembly at the moment, and I am confident of broad support from all parties for its passage.

"During the pandemic, we witnessed the heroic work carried by our health and social care sector on a daily basis. Applause is not enough to recognise the sacrifices made.

"Putting extra money in the pockets of workers is a more meaningful recognition of the work they have done on our behalf."