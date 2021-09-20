Sinn Féin seek assurances on MetroLink and DART+ projects - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD has today written to Minister Eamon Ryan to seek clarity on the worrying weekend media reports of further delays to the vital MetroLink and DART+ projects.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Today I have written to the Transport Minister to seek an update on the MetroLink and DART+ projects after concerning reports in the media at the weekend that these projects have been yet again delayed.

“These are vital transport developments that are long overdue, and further postponements simply are not acceptable.

“At rush hour, the capital can resemble a carpark, so we badly need investment in vital public transport projects.

“If these projects are delayed yet again, it also flies in the face of the rhetoric on climate action and the need to reduce transport emissions by investing in public transport.

“In my many engagements with Minister Ryan on these vital projects, he has never indicated that further delays were to be expected.

“Furthermore, the way this news was leaked in the media is a hallmark of how this government does business and highlights a total disregard for the Oireachtas in the first instance but, more importantly, for communities waiting on these important rail connections.

“The Minister for Transport needs to address these reported delays as a matter of priority.”