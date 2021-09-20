Gildernew welcomes progress on organ donation bill

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed today’s progress on planned new legislation which would mean people automatically become organ donors unless they specifically opt out.

The party’s health spokesperson was commenting after the ‘soft opt-out’ organ donation bill passed the second stage in the Assembly.

Colm Gildernew said: “This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families in the north.

“I commend the fantastic work of all the campaigners including the Donate4Dáithí campaign who have brought this discussion to our homes and families.

“This is vitally important legislation, which will help to save lives.

“I would also encourage everyone to have the conversation about their wishes regarding organ donation with their family and loved ones.”