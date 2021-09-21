Court care home closing is a source of concern for families and residents - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has expressed concern for residents of the The Court care home in Ballymoney.

The home, which has received a notice of a withdrawal of registration, places its residents and their families in a difficult position.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for social care and care homes said:

“The Court nursing homes residents and their families need to receive the appropriate assurances that care needs and standards will be prioritised during this difficult time.

"With a COVID pandemic still deeply affecting visiting and the running of the wider health and social care system, this is deeply concerning news.

“It is vital that the Northern Trust step in to ensure the care needs of residents are not at risk during this difficult period.

“Indeed, consideration may also be given to the possibility of bringing the home under Trust control to ensure an appropriate and dignified standard of care for all residents.

"I call on the Minister of Health to outline the support and interventions his department is providing to care homes and social care services during this time."