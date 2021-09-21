Health Committee to examine fundamental issues behind Sláintecare resignations - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has confirmed that the Oireachtas Health committee will examine in the coming weeks the issues that led to the major Sláintecare resignations of Professor Geraldine McCarthy, Ms Laura Magahy, and Professor Tom Keane.

The committee hopes to engage with Prof McCarthy next Wednesday, the Minister has agreed to appear on October 6th, and the committee will then engage with Ms Magahy and Prof Keane in the following weeks.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"I welcome the invitations from the Oireachtas Health Committee to Professor Geraldine McCarthy, Ms Laura Magahy and Professor Tom Keane.

"It is hugely important that we hear from them and that the Minister has also agreed to appear before the committee on October 6th.

"Healthcare reform has never been so vital with more than 900,000 on waiting lists and the impact of the pandemic.

"We must engage with their experience in healthcare reform and views on Sláintecare implementation to learn from these resignations.

"The stalling of major reforms is bad news for everyone if it is going to hold up tackling waiting lists and reducing the cost of healthcare."