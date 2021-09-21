Boylan welcomes progress on Autism Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed progress on a bill to improve support for people with autism as it passes second stage in the Assembly today.

The Newry/Armagh MLA and member of the All-Party Group on Autism said:

“I welcome progress on the Autism amendment Bill in the Assembly today.

“This legislation will help improve services for children and adults with autism right across our society.

“We are working to see delivery of a long-term autism strategy which is shaped by families, carers and people with autism to tackle waiting lists and ensure proper support is in place at all stages of life.

“Sinn Féin will meet with the Department of Health on Wednesday to discuss efforts to deliver on that and to discuss the interim autism strategy that they launched earlier this year.”