Kearney welcomes President Biden’s continued support for Protocol and peace process

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has welcomed US President Joe Biden's continued support for the Protocol and Irish peace process following his meeting with the British Prime Minister.

The Party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“US President Joe Biden has again made it crystal clear to Boris Johnson the US administration’s steadfast support for the Protocol which protects the Good Friday Agreement, the All-Ireland economy and which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“This is a welcome intervention and echoes the strong support of US political leaders – Democrat and Republican – for the Good Friday Agreement and the Protocol.

“This British government has become increasingly isolated internationally with respect to its stance on the Good Friday Agreement, legacy issues and now the Protocol. It is past time for it to heed the calls of the international community and begin working through the Joint Committee to find solutions and implement the Protocol in a flexible way.

“Businesses, farmers and manufacturers must be allowed to use the opportunities presented by the Protocol to create and protect jobs and attract investment.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to deliver mature, measured and responsible leadership which ensures that the challenges facing our society arising from Brexit are fully addressed.”