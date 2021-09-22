Gormley welcomes approval of new pedestrian crossing

South Belfast Sinn Féin Councillor John Gormley has welcomed news that the Department for Infrastructure has approved his proposal for a new pedestrian crossing on Belfast’s Lower Ormeau Road.

John Gormley said:

“In April and August this year I wrote to the Minister for Infrastructure asking for a new pedestrian crossing on the Lower Ormeau Road in front of the Brickworks development at 163 Ormeau Road (opposite Hatfield/Farnham Streets).

“I pointed out that a lot of people cross the Ormeau Road at this location, without the safety of a pedestrian crossing, to access shops and other services. The opening up of the new housing development at the Brickworks (between Rugby Avenue and University Avenue) has increased this pedestrian traffic, and I highlighted the large number of young children who live in the Brickworks and frequently cross the Ormeau Road.

“I said that residents of the area regularly witness ‘near misses’ as people – young and old – dodge the traffic to cross the road.

“I am delighted to say that the Minister has responded to say that my request has been agreed and that the aim is to begin work on the new crossing before the end of March next year.

“In the meantime, I would urge everyone to put safety first at all times when crossing the Ormeau Road, and any road.”