TDs must stand up for communities against scourge of scrambler bikes – Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Community Development, Paul Donnelly TD, has urged all TDs to back his legislation to protect communities from the scourge of scrambler bikes.

The legislation will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow evening.

Speaking today, the Dublin West TD said:

“Tomorrow evening, the Dáil will debate my legislation which would protect communities from the scourge of scrambler bikes.

“For far too long, the government has failed to regulate the use of these bikes which has resulted in anti-social behaviour in some parks and public spaces within our urban communities.

“I know in my own constituency in Dublin, many people feel frightened, unsafe and intimidated by the rogue use of these scrambler bikes in public areas which should be shared spaces for everyone to enjoy safely. This is also being experienced in communities across the state, including in Limerick and in Cork.

“I have consulted at length with communities about this issue and they feel let down by this government which has failed to act. They feel their pleas for support are being ignored.

“My legislation would take important steps to protect communities and keep them safe. It would extend powers to the Gardaí to seize and detain quadbikes and scramblers used unlawfully in a public place, including in public parks and green spaces.

“I am calling on TDs in all parties and independents to back my legislation and stand with communities who are affected by this issue.”